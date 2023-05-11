Actor Sumsum Ahuofe in an interview with Zionfelix revealed why he is not currently dating any woman

The actor revealed that dating as a celebrity was difficult, and according to him, finding genuine love was difficult

The movie star stated that as a celebrity, most women only want you for your stardom and money

Popular Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofe revealed in a recent interview that he is not currently dating anyone due to the challenges of finding genuine love as a celebrity.

Speaking to Zionfelix, the actor stated that he finds it difficult to build meaningful relationships being a key figure in the entertainment industry, as many women are more interested in his fame and wealth than his personality or character.

According to Ahuofe, while being a celebrity can be an advantage in terms of attracting partners, it can also be a hindrance when it comes to finding genuine love.

Ahuofe breaks down the difficulties of dating as a celeb

He acknowledged that it is hard to discern who is genuine and who is not, saying

A lot of women just want to be associated with you because you're famous and they think you have money. It's difficult to know who is genuine and who just wants to use you.

Despite the difficulties, Ahuofe remained optimistic about finding true love in the future, emphasizing that he is not closed off to the idea of dating. However, he noted that he only wanted to make sure that any potential partner was interested in him for the right reasons.

Ahuofe also revealed that his most recent relationship ended for similar reasons. He explained that his partner was more interested in his fame and wealth than his personality or character, leading to a breakdown in their relationship.

