Agya Koo, in an interview with De God Son TV on YouTube, claimed that women are to blame for absentee fathers refusing to take care of their kids

The actor who was interviewed on marital issues said most of the time, women pollute the minds of their kids against their fathers

The seasoned movie star opined that such situations make it hard for fathers to wholeheartedly take care of their kids as the women prevent them from having a relationship with them

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actor Agya Koo, in an interview with De God Son TV on YouTube, expressed concern that the actions of some mothers may cause children to neglect their fathers when they grow up.

Agya Koo and his family Photo Source: Official.Agyakoo

Source: Facebook

He claimed that such situations make it hard for fathers to wholeheartedly take care of their kids, as the women prevent them from having a relationship with their offspring.

The actor stated that these negative experiences could lead children to forget who their fathers are and neglect their relationship with them when they become adults. The actor stated that this could lead to a breakdown in family relationships, affecting the well-being of the children and causing long-term issues.

Agya Koo emphasized the importance of both parents being actively involved in their children's lives. He said that fathers and mothers have a shared responsibility to raise their children in a loving and supportive environment and to work together to provide them with the best possible future.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Agya Koo's interview sparks reactions; peeps call him wise

Kwabena Boadu Snr. wrote:

Agya is full of wisdom.

Maame boatengmaa reacted:

Agya Koo we luv you thanx for ur truth

Agya Koo: Kumawood Actor's Alleged Father Begs To Reconnect With Him After Years Of Being Absent From His Life

In another story, Mr Kwasi Bediako, a man who claims to be the estranged father of popular actor Agya Koo has expressed regret at not being in the life of his son.

In an interview with Ghana News TV, the elderly man mentioned that he was interested in reconnecting with his son, explaining how he became an absent father.

The man's claims have sparked interest from social media users, with many stating that absentee fathers do not deserve to walk back into the lives of their kids.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh