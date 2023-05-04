Ghanaian comic Kumawood actor Abraham Kofi Davies popularly known as Salinko said Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong helped him after his divorce

The actor, who is known for roles as a fetish priest in the Kumawood movies he has starred in, said that Kennedy's words of wisdom made him survive his divorce

He advised his fellow men and people in a marriage that people can get tired of you and say they have given up on the marriage, so they should always be expecting the unexpected

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Kumawood actor Abraham Kofi Davies, popular as Salinko in the movie and entertainment industry, said the wise words of Assin Central's member of parliament, Kennedy Agyapong, helped him survive his divorce.

Salinko and wife (left and right), Kennedy Agyapong (middle) Photo source: @salinko_official @officialkennedyagyapong

Source: Instagram

The actor, who is in most Kumawood movies he has starred in, said that Kennedy Agyapong had always spoken about every man's reason and need to prioritize their business over most things.

In an interview on Poleeno Tv on YouTube, the actor said that Kennedy Agyapong was an inspiration behind his current progress in his entrepreneurial journey and would always eulogize him for that.

The inspirational messages from the disciplined MP, Kennedy Agyapong uplifted him and made him realise during his period of heartbreak and frustration that he had to let the pain go and channel his energy into entrepreneurship.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The actor added that as a result of this, he has been able to start up his own company that produces chocolate products. Salinko said his hot chocolate product has been doing well on the market and would forever be grateful for that.

Salinko talks about trying to solve marital issues, his frustration and advice for the youth

Salinko said that he had to beg his wife on several occasions in meetings with his father-in-law but realised that he had to let her go and find a new focus. However, getting over the divorce was not easy, as it almost made him mad.

When I took my products to the market, I would be there and be thinking so deeply and unaware until someone poked me and said ei Salinko, Salinko said

Talking about marriage and the advice he had for the youth, Salinko said he would advise every couple to know that one person can wake up and decide not to continue the marriage again because they are fed up with the marriage.

Watch Salinko's interview below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Salinko's interview about his divorce

Some Ghanaians who were saddened by the divorce reacted positively and sympathised with him and shared their views about the marriage

0tismadaline commented:

Am glad he is doing much better for himself despite all that he said he has gone through nice interview, will definitely try his product out when l come to Ghana

Abigail Yeboah commented:

Oh, I’m really sad … cos their marriage was beautiful to me

Gifty Abaka commented:

Never have I been sad about someone's divorce more than Salinko's. I don't really know what happened, but I hope he will be ok.

Ghanaian woman narrates her painful experience as a man marries after funding his trip to the UK

A Ghanaian woman named Nana Yaa Nyarko, who now resides in the UK, detailed how her husband misled her after she fully paid for his move to the European nation.

In an interview, she regrettably disclosed that her now-divorced spouse had cheated and fathered two children by other women. Later, Nana Yaa discovered that her husband had secretly brought the kids and the mother of his unborn child to the UK.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh