Highest rapper Sarkodie has been spotted hanging out with Chelsea defender Reece James in a new photo

Sarkodie met James at Stamford Bridge after watching Chelsea's Champions League game against Lille on Tuesday, February 22, 2022

The rapper revealed on social media that Reece James got him the tickets to watch the game and he was grateful

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie, known in private life as Michael Owusu Addo, got the chance to watch Chelsea at the Stamford Bridge in London.

Sarkodie was among the many spectators as The Blues locked played Lille OSC in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg game.

Sportsbrief.com reported that Chelsea defeated Lille 2-0 to put themselves in good stead ahead of the second leg thanks to goals from Kai Hvaertz and Christian Pullisic.

In a video that has been shared on Twitter by @Eric_Heckford Sarkodie is seen dressed in a black hoodie sitting in the stadium in the midst his manager, Angel Town, and others.

Sarkodie hangs out with Reece James after the game

Following Chelsea's victory, Sarkodie had the opportunity of meeting England defender Reece James.

In a photo that was shared on his Instagram stories, Sarkodie was seen standing with the defender and posing for pictures. James looked excited.

Sharing the photo, Sarkodie suggested that he got the tickets to watch the match from Reece James.

"Thank so much brother for the tickets to watch the game last night. @reecejames," Sarkodie said.

Watch the video as reposted on Instagram by @sweet_maame@adwoa:

It is not known what took Sarkodie and his team to London but it looks like they are having fun.

Sarkodie's wife Tracy Sarkcess steps out in style

As Sarkodie chills in London, his wife Tracy Sarkcess is also having fun in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh recently reported that Tracy Sarkcess had caused massive traffic online with a new video she shared.

Tracy was attending a wedding as a bridesmaid and she looked so dashing in her super gorgeous outfit.

Many people have showered praises on Tracy for looking classy, and also on Sarkodie for choosing a pretty wife.

