TV3 New Day show presenters Cookie Tee and Berla Mundi have a message for those saying Berla and other VGMA hosts talked too much

Cookie Tee pleaded with people to be kind when giving feedback because the hosts are humans doing their job

According to her, people will not understand what it feels like to host a big event unless they have experienced it

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The 24th edition of the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) took place on Saturday, May 6, and as a media partner, Media General, specifically TV3, provided most of the hosts for the event.

Berla Mundi, Chrystal Aryee and Adwoa Noella were part of those who hosted one of Ghana's most significant musical events.

One outstanding feedback from viewers was that, the hosts talked more than was needed for a music show.

VGMA 2023: TV3 Presenters Cookie Tee and Berla Mundi review VGMA looks, performances

Source: Instagram

Ameyaw Debrah, a seasoned blogger and media personality, had a lot to say on the matter.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

According to Mr Debrah, since TV3 started hosting the VGMA, it has become a talk show instead of a music award show. Others in the comment section agreed with his observation.

But Cookie Tee, who hosts TV3 NewDay show with Berla Mundi replied the naysayers criticising her colleague's performance. She said:

Why is Cookie talking too much? She likes to talk too much. Why was Berla talking too much on Saturday? But behind the scenes, sometimes you guys do not have an idea of what is going on and until you are in her or our shoes, you will never ever understand. If you want to criticise, it's okay. It's all welcome but do it with some decorum and some consideration because you never really know what's going on.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Cookie blasting them for correcting Berla Mundi's VGMA hosting skills

Many understood what Cookie said and were very apologetic in their reactions and comments.

Iddrisu A. Fatawu wrote:

Good morning, Berla, keep up the good works. We are proud of you.

Zuliayatu Shaibu commented:

But she did marvellously well. I really admire her ❤️❤️

Beatrice Dadson said:

I loved the fact that Berla was talking too much paa, she was trying to make the program lively n cheerful... Well done.

TV hostess Berla Mundi goes viral after flaunting cleavage in a shiny hooded gown at the 24th VGMA

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported on Berla Mundi's viral silver dress she wore to the VGMA.

Unlike her conventional style of decency, Ghanaians were shocked with the cute cleavage-baring dress worn by Berla Mundi and the shiniest dress ever seen on Ghana's red carpet.

This year, Berla Mundi solidified her stance as one of Ghana's most influential style icons.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh