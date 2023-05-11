Nigerian singer Ink Boy has revealed that he is yet to receive any royalties from the camp of rapper Srakodie following their song 1 Million Cedis

The talented singer was featured on the hit song off Sarkodie's Jamz album, and according to him, he has reached out to the rapper to sort out the royalties

According to Ink Boy, Sarkodie and his team said they are working on it, but he is yet to make money off the feature

Nigerian singer Ink Boy has recently revealed in an exclusive interview with media personality Kwadwo Sheldon that he is yet to receive any royalties from the camp of renowned rapper Sarkodie following their hit collaboration track, "1 Million Cedis".

The song, which was featured on Sarkodie's highly successful Jamz album, was a major hit amongst fans, propelling Ink Boy to new heights of fame and popularity. However, despite the song's massive success, the talented singer has yet to receive any of the royalties that he is rightfully owed.

Ink Boy has been trying to sort out the issue with Sarkodie and his team, and during his interview with Kwadwo Sheldon, he revealed that he had a positive conversation with the rapper and his team.

According to Ink Boy, they have informed him that they are actively working on resolving the issue, and he remains confident that it will be sorted out soon.

Ink Boy also expressed disappointment in not being featured in the music video for "1 Million Cedis". However, despite this setback, the talented singer clarified that he has no issue with Sarkodie and that their relationship remains positive.

Fans sympathise with Ink Boy

Some folks were not pleased with Ink Boy's situation and expressed sympathy for the young singer.

Heavens Roger said:

I like the is guy. Cool energy. He’s gone blow up pass Burna sef

GMGH commented:

Just to say bro, I think Sarkodie is not entitled to him because from the word go, everything was not on track.

Dela Avemegah reacted:

Sarkodie and his team didn't try

