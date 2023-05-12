A video showing the mansion and cars of businessman Sariki Abass Giwa has surfaced on social media

Parked in Abass Giwa's plush compound are a Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, and G-Wagon, among other expensive car brands

The video of the businessman's eye-catching house comes after he denied Ayisha Modi as his wife

Sariki Abass Giwa, one of the godfathers of Shatta Wale, has shown himself as a wealthy and successful man.

A new video which has just emerged online has given a peek into the rich lifestyle of Abass Sariki.

The video sighted on the Instagram page @adwoatutugyagu showed Abass Sariki to be the owner of many expensive cars and a magnificent mansion.

Recorded by a young who claimed to be his nephew, Sariki stood in the house which has a large and well-decorated compound.

The young man recording the video showered accolades on Sariki as he praised him for his achievements.

Parked on the compound were luxury cars including a Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, and G-Wagon. There were other vintage cars parked at different spots on the compound.

Watch the video below:

Who is Abass Giwa?

Sarika Abass Giwa is a real estate developer and the CEO of Giwa Investments. He is also a chief at Sowotuom.

Apart from being known as the godfather of Shatta Wale, he was also widely known as the husband of Ayisha Modi.

But he recently denied the supposed marriage to Ayisha Modi. She had often claimed to be Giwa's wife and even flaunted his son as hers.

In an interview with blogger Sammy Kay, Abass Giwa denied Ayisha as a wife saying:

“It’s [their relationship] not official.”

Ayisha Modi Speaks After Abass Sariki Denies Her, Drops Proof Of Marriage

Meanwhile, Ayisha Modi has reacted to Abass Sariki's statements about their relationship. In a video, she showed proof of herself and Abass in public as a couple.

Ayisha Modi also accused blogger Sammy Kay of turning her 'estranged husband' against her

Source: YEN.com.gh