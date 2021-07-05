The son of social media commentator Ayisha Modi is a year older today

Yussif Abass Giwa, the son of Ayisha Modi, famed as She Loves Stonebwoy, is a year older today, July 5, 2021, and she has been put on massive blast in the media space.

Young Yussif who looks more like his mother, is currently the talk of social media as his pictures are flooding many timelines.

In new photos and videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Yussif appears to be enjoying his day to the fullest with a lot of pampering coming his way.

Yussif Giwa: Meet the handsome son of Ayisha Modi who is celebrating his b'day today. Source: Instagram/she_loves_stonebwoy

Source: Instagram

He was seen wearing a suede-like suit posing in front of a dummy tiger as he struck many poses to mark his birthday.

The young man was seen beaming with smiles as he turns eight years today and also took the chance to show off his swag.

Chief among those celebrating the young prince are his mother, Ayisha Modi, who is flooding her timeline with his photos and captions.

After posting a set of photos, Ayisha Modi captioned it "I love the sparkle in yours eyes and the beautiful smile you have when we are together. I want to be your side to watch you celebrate may more birthdays. I love you with passion son @yussifabassgiwa . Today someone will beat us paaaa, @giwasariki my love pls we are spending just 11k of ur money. We love you daddy ! Allah bless you for me @heiresscouturenigeria you are the best. God bless u for this beautiful set"

Videos also showed the young man being surprised with a cake in the early hours of the day when he was still in bed.

Meanwhile, multiple award-winning dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known widely by the stage name Shatta Wale, has rendered an apology over his recent rants about #FixTheCountry.

In a Facebook post, the dancehall icon indicated that he was sorry to his fans over his words and asked them to look forward to “the journey ahead”.

Shatta Wale said he had been spoken to and open reflection, noticed that he had erred and came out to apologize to all those who were offended by his words.

