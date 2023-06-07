Dr Louisa, the wife of reggae and dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has cleared the air on claims that she manages her husband

She stated that she only manages her husband's foundation, " The Livingstone Foundation", and not his music career

The professional doctor added that she believes a comment passed by Stonebwoy in an Instagram post sparked the conversation

Dr Louisa Setekla, the wife of Ghanaian dancehall and reggae artiste Stonebwoy known privately as Livingstone Etse Satekla, has refuted claims that she is not her husband's manager.

She revealed only handles a foundation that belongs to the artiste, "The Livingstone Foundation".

In an interview with Berla Mundi on the TV3's The Day show, Dr Louisa said that she had no idea where the rumours about being the manager of Stonebwoy emerged from.

However, the beautiful medical practitioner recounted that Stonebwoy shared a photo of himself and her on his Instagram with a caption that said "manager 101".

The beautiful wife of the award-winning artiste stated that she believes the post was the genesis of the widespread rumours regarding being her husband's manager.

"I don't know where that story stemmed from, and I am surprised everybody has come to believe that. I manage the Livingstone foundation. Stonebwoy has an entire management team, but I handle the Livingstone Foundation only".

Watch the video of Dr Louisa clearing the air on being Stonebwoy's manager below

Ghanaians react to Dr Louisa's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Dr Louisa's video, commending her and her husband's beautiful marriage.

ehwurammah commented:

I feel this energy came from both sides of this life, we all need to balance things, for the men, respectfully, it’s not always about work work work. When in a relationship, balance both of them to avoid bad energy or something.

ms_acheampong commented:

If your woman no smile like this when you talking about you, oga na big lose that

dumanyojustine commented:

More love for Bhim nation family❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Stonebwoy gushes over his wife Louisa

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Stonebwoy's wife got him gushing in a video.

Dr Louisa, who was going out, looked stunning in her black outfit, leaving her husband to shower her praise as she performed a "twerk" for him.

Stonebwoy and his wife's beautiful movies received a ton of responses from their fans on social media.

