Celebrated brand influencer Nana Ama McBrown surprised Ghanaians with a handsome toddler on TikTok

McBrown excitedly introduced a Kwesi, whom she referred to as her son from another mother

But many pointed out the familiarity between the Onua TV presenter and the adorable toddler

Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown amazed Ghanaians when she introduced another young child as her son.

The Onua TV presenter and her husband shared a daughter, Baby Maxin.

But the actress has another daughter, Adepa, whom she adopted earlier this year.

A few weeks ago, Nana Ama McBrown hosted a nice house party for her adopted daughter.

According to McBrown, although she loves children and wants more, she cannot conceive naturally. She added that she cannot put her body through another bout of IVF sessions because her body is stressed out after her daughter.

But this has not stopped the Onua Showtime host from openly showing love for children.

In an old video, she warmly welcomed a group of children, to the amazement of their teacher present.

This recent footage showed McBrown having an animated conversation with Kwesi, the toddler.

TikToker's react to Nana Ama McBrown's new son

People were bemused by the little boy's funny antics. Some also pointed out the similarities between McBrown and the young toddler.

Akosua Gh commented:

He resembles nana Ama small oo or?

Famous 298 commented:

The boy is speaking footballers English.

Success commented:

Wabr3 wo ampa

Obaapa Christy Gh commented:

Amazing like his second mother sitting beside him

Kente_Klassic commented:

When you don't know who you are talking to

Sandy Bae commented:

Kwesi fo) ne attitude de3 eii

