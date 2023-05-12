Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste DJ Azonto is about to buy a ₵14 million Lamborghini after owning a Maserati, Range Rover, Lexus, and other cars

He added that though his dream car was a Mercedes Benz which he bought many years ago, he has set a new car goal and dreams for himself

The Fa No Fom hitmaker said that he had tasked himself to acquire his dream car in a few months and would be happy to share his win with his fans

These came to light when DJ Azonto took his on Wheels On YEN, YEN.com.gh’s new series on celebrities’ cars

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste and new musical sensation Mark Kwesi Arthur, popularly known as DJ Azonto, has revealed plans to acquire a ₵14m Lamborghini.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the artiste stated that it was his dream to own a Lamborghini and he will fulfil it in the next few months.

DJ Azonto Photo credit: @djazonto_rollsroyce @maserati.com @getty images (VCG)

Source: Instagram

DJ Azonto wants to be the first Ghanaian musician to own a Lamborghini

He observed that Lamborghini is a car brand that is scarcely seen in Africa, adding that, even in Ghana, no celebrity or musician owned one.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"I will be the first Ghanaian artiste to own a Lamborghini. I have enquired and I know that the price of the type I want to buy is $1.2m (about ₵14m). I will get it in a few months. Hard work pays so I am working hard to achieve my goals. Though I have bought some luxurious cars, Lamborghini is my next target," he said.

DJ Azonto loses count as he lists his luxurious cars

A lover of cars, DJ Azonto disclosed that he owns so many in his fleet that he has lost count. After a hard effort to recollect, he listed his Maserati, Lexus, and Range Rover, among others.

The singer and cross-dresser who claims he had his style through a revelation from God said though he has these luxurious cars, he aims for more.

He was however quick to add that his ownership of the many luxurious cars does not prevent him from using other means of transportation when necessary.

He added that doing that gives him the opportunity to mingle with his fans.

"You see me on Okada though I have a Maserati and many luxurious cars. When the traffic is too much, I like to ride on Okada because it will even help me to meet my fans," DJ Azonto said.

Watch the video below:

What is Wheels On YEN?

Wheels On YEN is the latest editorial project from YEN.com.gh which is dedicated to the lifestyles of Ghanaian celebrities.

Centred around cars (vehicles), Wheels On YEN gives celebrities an opportunity to share their preferences in cars and reasons for choosing what they drive.

Our aim is to bridge the gap between Ghana’s favourite celebrities and their followers by offering the fans a way to experience celebrities’ softer sides.

YEN.com.gh hopes the content of this project will inspire fans and encourage them to appreciate the achievements of their superstars.

DJ Azonto gifts school children money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that DJ Azonto gifted young school kids money as they jammed to his music.

The fast-rising performer was spotted at his premises, welcoming children who cheered and danced with him. He performed his Fa No Fom song with them and gifted the cheerful kids some money, making them smile from ear to ear in the video.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh