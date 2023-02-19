Touching tributes and messages have poured in over the unexpected death of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu

The international Ghanaian footballing star was one of the thousands of victims who died in the devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6

President Akufo-Addo, former president Mahama, Nana Aba Anamoah, and others have mourned after Atsu was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18

Ghanaians have mourned the unexpected demise of Black Stars winger Christian Atsu after the footballer was confirmed dead on Saturday, February 18.

The 31-year-old international footballing star was one of the thousands of casualties of the dreadful earthquake that struck Turkey and the northern parts of Syria on February 6.

The late Christian Atsu went missing for days after the earthquake but was confirmed dead on Saturday, with his remains discovered. His abrupt demise received an overwhelming outpour of tributes from loved ones worldwide.

Akufo-Addo, Mahama, Nana Aba, and others mourn late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu. Photo credit: Ghanaweb/officialjdmahama (Instagram).

Prominent politicians, footballers, entertainers, and media personalities took to social media to mourn the late footballer who dedicated his time to the needy when he was away from the field.

Former Black Star captains Asamoah Gyan and Stephen Appiah released a series of social media posts to mourn Christian Atsu.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some tributes and messages from acclaimed Ghanaians.

1. President Akufo-Addo extends his heartfelt condolences to the widow, children, and family of the late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu:

2. Former president Mahama mourns the late former Chelsea star:

3. Former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan mourns late colleague footballer Christian Atsu:

4. Vice-president Dr Bawumia shares a touching message following the demise of Christian Atsu:

5: Former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah mourns late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu:

6. Actress Lydia Forson mourns following the death of Christian Atsu:

7. Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah mourns the death of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu:

8. Ghanaian footballer Mubarak Wakaso mourns the late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu:

Prisoner thanks Christian Atsu for paying his debt

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that several online users' emotional responses to a video of a prisoner thanking late Ghanaian player Christian Atsu were stirred.

The prisoner had a debt in Keta, Ghana's Volta Region, but the good-hearted footballer paid it when he learned of the situation.

During the interview, the convict was informed that Christian Atsu had paid his due by Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng.

Christian Atsu explains why he pays fines to free prisoners

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that it is commonly known that Christian Atsu releases prisoners who owe fines by paying their penalties and providing them with capital to start a business.

The late Black Stars winger is reportedly buried under rubble following a catastrophic 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday, January 6, killing more than 33,000 people. He has not yet been located.

Before the tragic incident, the footballer spoke with Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, the Executive Director of the Crime Check Foundation, about his choice to aid in the release of prisoners (CCF).

Source: YEN.com.gh