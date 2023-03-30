Stonebwoy's 5th Dimension Album Features Stormzy, Dexta Daps, Shaggy, Angelique Kidjo, and Others on Album
- Stonebwoy released the official album cover art and tracklist for his upcoming album, 5th Dimension.
- The list shows 5th Dimension features an array of global stars including Stormzy, Dexta Daps, Shaggy, Angelique Kidjo and others
- Interestingly, the album did not feature any Ghanaian musician except Stonebwoy himself
Reggae/Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy revealed the cover artwork and tracklist of his upcoming album, 5TH Dimension and Twitter exploded with excitement.
Many believe this is The Album to get Ghanaians the much sort after Grammy recognition after the list of featured artists was made public.
Stonebwoy's fifth studio album, 5th Dimension, is set to arrive on April 28 on all digital streaming platforms.
5th Dimension featured Grammy-winner Beninese-French singer Angelique Kidjo, Stormzy, Oxlade & Tiwa Savage, Jamaican dancehall and reggae artiste Dexta Daps, American singer Mereba, British Jaz Karis, Nigeria's Davido, Jamaican-American rapper Shaggy, and South-African DJ Maphorisa.
The Ghanaian dancehall maestro introduced his incoming album on his social media handles.
"5th Dimension is coming! Drop the song you are most excited to hear in the comments."
Check out the tracklist:
Life & Money featuring Stormzy
Far Away
More of You
Avawulo
Therapy featuring Oxlade & Tiwa Savage
Forget
Secret Lover featuring Dexta Daps
Run AM featuring Mereba
Into The Future
In Control featuring Jaz Karis
Activate featuring Davido
My Sound featuring Shaggy
Apotheke with Maphorisa
African System
Where is the Love
Non-Stop
Manodzi featuring Angelique Kidjo
The 17-track album comes three years after Stonebwoy's last studio album Anloga Junction.
The track was produced by British-Ghanaian producer JAE5, who has worked with Burna Boy, J Hus and Koffee.
