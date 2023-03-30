Stonebwoy released the official album cover art and tracklist for his upcoming album, 5th Dimension.

The list shows 5th Dimension features an array of global stars including Stormzy, Dexta Daps, Shaggy, Angelique Kidjo and others

Interestingly, the album did not feature any Ghanaian musician except Stonebwoy himself

Reggae/Dancehall artiste Stonebwoy revealed the cover artwork and tracklist of his upcoming album, 5TH Dimension and Twitter exploded with excitement.

Many believe this is The Album to get Ghanaians the much sort after Grammy recognition after the list of featured artists was made public.

Stonebwoy's fifth studio album, 5th Dimension, is set to arrive on April 28 on all digital streaming platforms.

5th Dimension featured Grammy-winner Beninese-French singer Angelique Kidjo, Stormzy, Oxlade & Tiwa Savage, Jamaican dancehall and reggae artiste Dexta Daps, American singer Mereba, British Jaz Karis, Nigeria's Davido, Jamaican-American rapper Shaggy, and South-African DJ Maphorisa.

The Ghanaian dancehall maestro introduced his incoming album on his social media handles.

"5th Dimension is coming! Drop the song you are most excited to hear in the comments."

Check out the tracklist:

Life & Money featuring Stormzy

Far Away

More of You

Avawulo

Therapy featuring Oxlade & Tiwa Savage

Forget

Secret Lover featuring Dexta Daps

Run AM featuring Mereba

Into The Future

In Control featuring Jaz Karis

Activate featuring Davido

My Sound featuring Shaggy

Apotheke with Maphorisa

African System

Where is the Love

Non-Stop

Manodzi featuring Angelique Kidjo

The 17-track album comes three years after Stonebwoy's last studio album Anloga Junction.

The track was produced by British-Ghanaian producer JAE5, who has worked with Burna Boy, J Hus and Koffee.

