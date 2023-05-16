Stonebwoy was a guest on the +44 Podcast hosted by Zeze Mills and Sideman and he deeply spoke about dancehall music and afrobeat music

The musician wowed the hosts with his in-depth knowledge of music as he educated them on the roots of dancehall and afrobeat

Many Ghanaians felt proud upon watching the podcast and gave props to Stonebwoy for his intelligence

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian music sensation Stonebwoy recently appeared as a guest on the popular +44 Podcast hosted by Zeze Mills and Sideman. During the podcast, Stonebwoy impressed the hosts with his extensive knowledge of dancehall and afrobeat music, captivating viewers with his insights.

Stonebwoy on the +44 Podcast with Zeze Mills and Sideman Photo Source: Amazon Music

Source: Youtube

Stonebwoy described himself as a pioneer of Afro-dancehall, a genre that combines dancehall rhythms with traditional African sounds. He explained how this unique fusion represents his Ghanaian roots and brings different cultures together through music.

The hosts were visibly amazed by Stonebwoy's understanding of the genres. They eagerly listened and engaged in a lively conversation, reflecting the spirit of the +44 Podcast, a show which celebrates culture and music.

After watching the show, Stonebwoy's fans were beaming with pride as they watched his remarkable performance on the international podcast. They took to social media to express their admiration, commending his intelligence and adequate representation of Ghana's music on a global platform.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Stonebwoy's intelligence and eloquence amaze folks

PokaGh Michael Snake wrote:

This guy is super intelligent and the hosts could see that. “You are in the presence of an intelligent musician” that’s how they felt. Totally love this interview

Duke Nyampong commented:

STONEBWOY is always able to explain into details about African music and that is what a good Afrobeat -dancehall artiste needs to do whenever he/she is been given the platform to do so.

Collins Selorm said:

Stonebwoy is not just a musician, he is a lecturer, a Prophet ❤bhim till casket

Stonebwoy: Widow Gets Emotional As She Praises Dancehall Star In Video

In another story, Stonebwoy, on Mother's Day, spent the day with widows in Ashaiman, organising a beautiful lunch for them and sharing food items afterwards.

In a video shared on social media, one of the widows gave a beautiful speech at the event and got emotional as she showered Stonebwoy with praises.

Stonebwoy organised the event together with his wife, Dr Louisa, under the Living Stone Foundation as a way to appreciate mothers.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh