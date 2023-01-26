'Ever Lasting' crooner Stonebwoy has reminisced about a memorable moment when Asamoah Gyan catered for the expenses of his knee surgery

Taking to his Twitter account, he thanked Asamoah Gyan and hinted that he would never forget that moment

Asamoah Gyan's touching response has melted the hearts of netizens as they shower praises on him

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has eulogised Ghana's all-time goal scorer Asamoah Gyan for incurring his knee surgery cost 7 years ago.

Stonebwoy thanks Asamoah Gyan for his help

In a heartfelt message on his verified Twitter account, Stonebwoy thanked Baby Jet, as Asamoah Gyan is affectionately called, for coming through for him during those challenging moments.

The 'Activate' hitmaker hinted that he would forever be indebted to Baby Jet for doing something impactful as that.

This comes after Asamoah Gyan incurred the cost necessary for Stonebwoy to undergo surgery in May 2016 at a reputable hospital in Germany.

Asamoah Gyan reacts to Stonebwoy's revelation about knee surgery

In response, Asamoah Gyan hinted that time flies and he did not realise that it had been seven years already.

He then stated that he was happy to be a part of this story and to come through for a brother in times of need.

Asamoah Gyan then ended his remarks by saying that it was all from the heart. Stonebwoy then responded saying that time surely does fly, however, that gesture was one he could have never forgotten.

Stonebwoy revealed that the kind gesture happened five months after his mother Catherine Lucy Aku Ametepe Satekla passed away.

Reactions from netizens as they join Stonebwoy in hailing Asamoah Gyan

@arms_strong_ said:

People are actually doing many great things without publishing it…God bless every secret giving hand.

@IamZadok_ commented:

@ASAMOAH_GYAN3 did this and never talked about it bro. May you remain forever blessed Gyan. Great from Stonebwoy for showing gratitude

@MacAntonio_kay remarked:

Wow, this is massive!!! Hats off @ASAMOAH_GYAN3 respect, more vim @stonebwoy we love to hear these beautiful stories of ❤️ and support.

@DrDrilla_ commented:

More of this needed! A grateful heart ... this is true love

Meanwhile, many netizens continue to shower praises on Asamoah Gyan as they commend him for not boasting about it all this while.

Stonebwoy undergoes second surgery on right knee; photos go viral

In October 2019, YEN.com.gh reported that dancehall superstar Stonebwoy successfully underwent a second surgery on his right knee.

According to sources, Stonebwoy underwent the operation over the weekend and he is recuperating.

The surgery became necessary after the 'Take Me Away' crooner slipped and injured his right knee while on a tour in Canada.

Source: YEN.com.gh