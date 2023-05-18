Stonebwoy, in an interview, clarified that there was no beef between him and Black Sherif after he was asked why Blacko was not on his album

Stonebwoy pointed out that Black Sherif not being on his album did not signify any beef or friction between them, stating that it was all love

The dancehall star said he was open to working with Black Sherif and other talented acts

Dancehall musician Stonebwoy recently set the record straight in an exclusive interview with Property FM in Cape Coast. Amidst rumours and speculations, the dancehall maestro clarified that there was absolutely no beef between him and the rising star Black Sherif. The conversation sparked when Stonebwoy was questioned about the absence of Black Sherif on his highly revered album, 5th Dimension.

Stonebwoy emphasised that the omission of Black Sherif from his album was in no way indicative of any animosity or friction between the two musical powerhouses. He went on to proclaim that the bond between them was nothing short of love and mutual respect.

Stonebwoy expressed his openness to collaborating with Black Sherif in the future, along with other exceptionally talented acts.

Stonebwoy's Words Spark Reactions From Fans

Many fans of Sonebwoy felt that peeps were trying to force friction between the dancehall star and Black Sherif, expressing content at him setting the records straight.

Zion Ayoofi said:

Must he feature black Sherif, why are Ghanaians like that

Koku Carlis Anorvey wrote:

They want to create imaginery conflict between them.

Seth Boss Kay commented:

E good seff, make them no come talk say if no be am like your album go turn beans.

Harrison K Wells wrote:

Its not by force for blacko should be on any artists album ah,why are some Ghanaians like that

