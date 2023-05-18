Some friends Ghanaian Hip-hop artiste Black Sherif welcomed him in New York as he prepared for his upcoming concert

Blacko was seen on New York streets happily hugging a White fan who seemed to have known about his arrival

The award-winning artiste looked excited about the concert and was moving with his crew in the trending video

Ghanaian Hip-hop artiste Black Sherif was spotted hugging some White fans and being noticed by some New Yorkers when he arrived in New York ahead of his concert on 20 May 2023.

Black Sherif meets New York fans Photo credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by Black Sherif on his verified Instagram page, he was seen walking with his crew at the airport when he arrived in New York, United States, in preparation for one of his biggest shows.

Blacko happily hugged his New York fans, and some of them gave their phones out for a photo with the Kweku Killer hitmaker.

Watch Black Sherif's New York video below

The talented performer, who has been crowned the Vodafone Ghana Music Award (VGMA) 2023 Artiste of The Year, said his show was going to be a memorable one and urged his fans to purchase tickets and attend it.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Black Sherif's New York video

Excited Ghanaians who watched the video reacted positively to it, claiming they could not wait to see Blacko, while others made funny comments about the weather in the United States and its effect on Blacko.

blackeinstein commented:

Why Blacko dey act like aw) nde no? Hard guy

flowkingstone said:

All the best Rasta

iamphylyxgh wrote:

Kaishhh!!! Let’s go this!

babythekid0 stated:

Can't wait to see you @blacksherif_

moderngirljgf remarked:

❤️ Looking forward to seeing you soon!

