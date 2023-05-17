Black Sherif's lookalike in a video met Kumawood star Ras Nene and a hilarious exchange ensued between them

The young man hilariously began singing Black Sherif's Oh Paradise and had Ras Nene staring at him in confusion

The funny video, which was shared on TikTok, went viral and had a lot of users laughing in the comment section

A young man who identifies as Black Sherif's lookalike had an amusing encounter with popular Kumawood star Ras Nene, resulting in a hilarious exchange between the funny pair.

The incident was captured on video, which quickly went viral after being shared on the popular social media platform TikTok, leaving viewers in stitches and stirring laughter in the comment section.

The video showcased the uncanny resemblance of the young man to the talented musician Black Sherif. Approaching Ras Nene with a wide grin on his face, the lookalike suddenly began to passionately sing Black Sherif's hit song, "Oh Paradise." Ras Nene was left confused as he folded his arms and stared at the young man in awe.

The funny video made the day of many social media users, who flooded the comment section with jokes and witty remarks about the resemblance and the unexpected encounter. The online community engaged in playful banter over the video.

Black Sherif's lookalike and Ras Nene spark reactions

Fatimm1982 commented:

Allah Ghana sweet rough you jxt get your data

Levels 07 reacted:

By December de3 na obiaa anya ne lookalike

Adjoavirgin93 said:

Eiiiu where from this greenco

Heyy commented:

blacko nie ohhh aane

favormonies44 wrote:

this be yellowco aneee

