Vanessa Nicole, Funny Face's baby mama, has hit back at a fan who accused her of causing the actor's plight

The lady by the username Abena said Vanessa was putting the lives of her kids at risk

Vanessa warned the lady never to talk about her and her children anymore

The mother of actor Funny Face’s three children, Ella, Bella, and Kimberly, Vanessa Nicole, has unleashed venom on a lady who accused her of being behind the actor’s mental issues.

In the video sighted on the Instagram handle of Ghanagossip_hq, Vanessa is seen angrily warning one lady with the username Abenaamblessed to desist from speaking about her and her children.

Abena wrote that she hated what Vanessa was doing, adding that she was risking the lives of her children with Funny Face.

The user wrote: “I really hate what you are doing cos I think you don’t know you putting the lives of your kids at risk”.

But Vanessa would not have that and warned Abena not to comment any longer under her post.

She said Abena is not her mother and not related to her in any way, therefore, whatever opinion she has about her and her kids do not matter.

An angry Vanessa ended her warning with a big “nonsense”, showing how angry she is with the lady.

Funny Face diagnosed with Bipolar

Funny Face, known in private life as Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

This was confirmed by the host of “Entertainment Review" on Peace FM Kwasi Aboagye, as reported earlier by YEN.com.gh.

This comes after the court-ordered Funny Face to be re-examined at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital after he was arrested.

Funny Face has complained bitterly that Vanessa had refused him access to their children Ella, Bella, and Kimberly.

Photos and videos of Vanessa

