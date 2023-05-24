Hajia Bintu and her friends, in a video, visited a popular restaurant, Oseikrom Aduane Pa, and the meal they ordered sparked interesting reactions online

The group ordered a large pot of fufu filled with different types of meats and numerous eggs and had a blast

Many Ghanaians were surprised at the quantity of food they ordered and saw it as a waste of money, while others lamented at the number of eggs

Popular Ghanaian social media star Hajia Bintu caused quite a stir when she visited the famous Oseikrom Aduane Pa restaurant with her friends.

Hajia Bintu and her friends Photo Source: nana_mitch

Source: TikTok

In the video, which quickly went viral, Hajia Bintu and her friends were seen enjoying a huge pot of fufu filled with different kinds of meats and lots of eggs. The extravagance of the meal sparked interesting reactions online, with many Ghanaians expressing surprise at the amount of food they ordered, considering it a waste of money. Some people also complained about the excessive number of eggs.

Ghanaians were divided in their opinions about the lavish feast. Some were amazed by the large quantity of food on the table, while others criticised the spending and thought it was unnecessary given the current economic hardships.

They believed that the money could have been better used for more important things. Some Ghanaians were specifically concerned about the number of meat and eggs they ordered on the dish, thinking it was too much and expressed concern for their health.

Ghanaians express opinions on Hajia Binutu and friends' feast

SheisSandra❤️comented:

GH is hard but people still dey eat Rich Boi3

DE ROYAL KING wrote:

Dey will finish and come say Npp are not doing well

Momoz said:

I’m Ghanaian and love eggs but this pepper in boiled egg in soup is questionable

AdwoaJulze asked:

What’s with the eggs though ‍♀️

Another time Hajia Bintu caused a stir at a restaurant

In another story, Hajia Bintu visited a restaurant in East Legon, rocking a stunning dress that captured everyone's attention. She had a marvellous time, showcasing her impressive dance moves and leaving the crowd enthralled.

The TikToker could not contain her excitement as she shared a video detailing her outing at the restaurant, recounting the exhilarating moments she experienced.

Her fans were overjoyed by the video, unable to resist her captivating allure, and lavished her with compliments.

