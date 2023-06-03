A Ghanaian man in a TikTok video sparked reactions when he entered a restaurant and spent GH¢250 on kenkey

The delicious-looking kenkey was accompanied by an assortment of different proteins, consisting of fish, pork, eggs and shrimp

The video got folks talking in the comment section as they lamented that the food was too expensive, saying it was way cheaper elsewhere

A TikTok video made by a flamboyant Ghanaian man has caused a stir among viewers, as he spent GH¢250 on a mouth-watering kenkey meal at a local restaurant. The delectable dish was served with an array of proteins, including fish, pork, eggs, and shrimp, which further heightened the attention it attracted.

The video quickly gained traction, sparking a flurry of reactions in the comment section. Many viewers expressed their astonishment at the price of the meal, deeming it too expensive. They pointed out that they could easily find the same dish at significantly lower prices in other establishments.

The man's choice of restaurant and the lavishness of his meal drew mixed responses from online observers. Some defended his decision, arguing that the quality and presentation of the food justified the cost. They praised the variety of proteins accompanying the kenkey, which they believed added value to the overall dining experience. Kenkey is one of the most highly revered Ghanaian dishes.

Lavish GH¢250 kenkey meal sparks reactions

Blue23 commented:

250 gh? Should be able to sustain me for 5 days eii boi

The Weird Girl reacted:

Dokono ne meko 2.5 million ei Na manna from heaven nso y3 s3n

escopee commented:

Eno be brokenness buh if I use 2.5 buy this dokono make God comot my intestines from my stomach

Escobar_pablo wrote:

I don't think Ghana is hard like most people claim because eii

