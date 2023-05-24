Ghanaian church leader Reverend Obofour has shown immense love to his lookalike in his church

The spiritual leader called his lookalike and Prophet Adom Kyei Duah's lookalike in front of the congregation to advise them

After speaking thoroughly to them about the consequences of their actions, Rev Obofour gave them some money as a gift

The leader of Anointed Palace Chapel, Reverend Obofour, has set an interesting precedence in Ghana's lookalike trend.

The spiritual head invited his lookalike and Prophet Adom Kyei Duah's lookalike to his church.

Rev Obofour took the opportunity to caution them against impersonating someone, especially when the person is not happy with it.

According to Rev. Obofour, he has no problem with someone calling himself his lookalike. He said he rather feels honoured that someone would try to emulate him.

"Do not be someone's lookalike and have him feeling insulted. Make him feel honoured. Many people are against the lookalikes, but I respect and appreciate the lookalikes. Please don't make your lookalike feel like you've spoken against them. That is not good."

Peeps react to Reverend Obofour's advice to lookalikes in church

Many have agreed with the man of God's counsel to his and Prophet Adom Kyei Duah's lookalikes. They also praised Rev Obofour for warmly accepting his lookalike.

Betty Johnson wrote:

I totally agree with every single wise word that came from Rev. Obofour. He really made sense to forget about what people say about him.

ASDA TV commented:

The smartest pastor of our time. King Promise was also cool with his lookalike and that’s fine. Rev. Obofour is indeed smart.

Quinstabelle Samba wrote:

Oh God, this man is so humble. He is not as bad as people make him look.

King Promise lookalike begs the musician for a new phone

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how King Promise's lookalike, Robest Jnr, went on his knees in a video to beg for a phone.

After much pleading, King Promise give him a brand-new Hisense phone. But Robest said he was a bit disappointed as he was expecting to receive an iPhone.

Later, Robest said it made sense for King Promise to give him that model because he was the brand ambassador.

