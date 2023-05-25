Ghanaian comedian and YouTuber Dr Likee, who is known in private life as Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, said he suffered when his mother died

Speaking in an interview with Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, he said that he knows what his colleague YouTuber Poleeno was going through after he lost his mum

Dr Likee added that though he goes about his normal life, he is very concerned about the people around him since nobody knows who leaves the earth next

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian actor and YouTuber Dr Likee, known in private life as Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, has shared the suffering and pain he went through when he lost his mother.

Dr Likee narrates experience after losing his mother Photo credit: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with blogger Zionfelix, Dr Likee said that he had been in pain when his mother died, which is why he could relate to the pain that his fellow YouTuber and friend, Poleeno is experiencing after losing his mother.

The comic actor said it is very hard not to miss someone you are close to when they pass on. He said that seeing a person each day and not being able to see them again is an experience nobody would like to have.

"I know how Poleeno is feeling because I have been there before. Imagine not being able to see someone you used to see every day and not being able to see them again. It is painful, I suffered in pain,"Dr Likee said.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The actor added that because he is unaware of who leaves the earth next, he is very mindful of how he lives his life and treats people.

Watch the video of Dr Likee's interview below

Dr Likee gets praised for reviving Kumawood's spirit with his skits

After the Kumawood movie industry went into shambles, Dr Likee has been tagged as the icon of hope for the movie industry.

His comic skits and recent mimicking of popular American movies have given movie lovers hope that he is talented and has something to offer the entertainment and movie industry.

Actor Wayoosi and other YouTubers praised the actor for reviving their YouTube careers which has enabled them to make a living.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Dr Likee's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Dr Likee's videos, applauding his acting skills and selfless personality.

Kwaku Amankwah commented:

He is a very good guy, simple.

Joe UncleJoe commented:

I wish we had selfless and grateful-minded guys like him in Ghana.

gabriel boateng commented:

God bless Aka for his good heart and generosity. The love and unity he shows is great

Dr Likee gets emotional at an orphanage home

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Dr Likee and his group visited the Kiku Orphanage Home.

They provided the motherless and fatherless children residing at the shelter with water, drinks and other amenities.

Dr Likee started crying as the caregivers related the heartbreaking tales of how some of the kids ended up at the orphanage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh