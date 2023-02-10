Ghanaian actors Yaw Dabo and Don Little linked up in a video, and Little was extremely happy to see Dabo as he hugged and cracked jokes with him

Don Little made a statement that got folks laughing as he teased Yaw Dabo's diminutive nature

The two actors won the hearts of social media users as their antics and the bond they shared put a smile on their faces

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actors, Don Little and Yaw Dabo, have created a buzz on social media after a funny video of Don Little teasing Yaw Dabo for his height went viral.

Don Little Teases Yaw Dabo For Being Short Photo Source: nationsblogger1

Source: UGC

In the video, Don Little, who looks smallish in nature, can be seen poking fun at Yaw Dabo, who was ironically a few inches taller than him.

The video started with Don Little expressing his love for Dabo and how much he misses him which Yaw Dabo replied with a broad smile and loud silence.

Don Little then proceeded to hug and pull Dabo's attire as they engaged in a playful banter that left netizens amused. Little referred to Dabo as his short colleague at the later end of the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Many social media users have praised the two actors for their comedic timing and their ability to poke fun at themselves. The video has received thousands of views and comments, with many people expressing appreciation for the actors' lightheartedness and their strong bond.

Don Little and Yaw Dabo have become well-known for their roles in various movies and TV shows, making a name for themselves with their humorous acting styles.

Fans of the two actors have praised them for making people laugh and bringing joy to their lives, even in the face of challenges.

Don Little and Yaw Dabo Get Peeps Laughing

Ranvirgo reacted:

Yaw Dabo always think these people are not his mates ooo

KPR COUTURE commented:

these daycare students can worry

HelpThePoorFoundation23 reacted:

My colleague shortee is it for me

Don Little Scares Yaw Dabo

In another story, Don Little gave Yaw Dabo a ride in his vehicle and gave him a big scare as he drove at top speed

Initially, Yaw Dabo did not want to join Don Little in the vehicle as he did not trust his driving skills.

Yaw Dabo hilariously screamed as Don put pressure on the accelerator, which got social media users laughing

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh