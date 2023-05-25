Diamond Platnumz has admitted to meeting the best kisser in his life even though he had believed before that he was the best

The singer kissed award-winning Ghanaian singer Fantana, and he declared her the best kisser

Diamond said he had thought he was the best kisser until he smooched the beautiful singer

Tanzanian singer Diamond Platnumz has dated several women, but he singled out Ghanaian-American musician Francine Koffie Fantana when it comes to kissing.

Bongo star Diamond Platnumz confesses to having best kissing experience ever after locking lips with Fantana. Photo: Young, Rich & Famous.

Diamond names his best kisser

In a captivating snippet from the ongoing Netflix's Young, Famous & Rich, the Bongo star confessed to encountering the ultimate kissing experience ever.

In one of the scenes in season two of the reality series, Diamond was seen locking lips with Fantana.

The attraction between them was evident as Fantana leaned in close to him as he lazily lied back on a sofa.

The power of the kiss was so great that Diamond was stunned.

He exclaimed:

"I thought I was the best kisser until I kissed Fantana. She wasn't just kissing me; she was devouring me. It was the best kiss ever."

Social media reaction to the trending video

The clip was shared on Instagram and attracted massive reactions on the platform.

mis_lilsss:

"Poor Fontana. Too young to understand the game Diamond is playing. Even when she knows Diamond lied to her she still wants to blame Zari."

liece_dian:

"Diamond really played both ladies against each other and that wasn't cool."

lady_deeuk stated:

Fantana is thirsty and Diamond is ready to drink from that well ha."

alhajazee:

"Men be playing women against each other."

ashelylove638:

"There is nothing anyone will tell me. This lady has been crushing on this guy for the longest time."

Source: TUKO.co.ke