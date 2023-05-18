Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene's lookalike, Steve Quamz, is back with a new message for him after copying his hairstyle

In the footage, Steve Quamz gathered his other lookalike teammates to dare Kuami Eugene to do his worst

According to the Four Kings Association, they will not stop the lookalike business

Ghanaian singer Kuami Eugene's lookalike, Steve Quamz, has taken over King Promise's lookalike with bold new bold tactics.

After taking up Kuami Eugene's challenge and copying the singer's hairstyle, Steven Quamz has dared him to throw another challenge.

Steve Quamz, who belongs to the Four Kings Lookalike Association, narrated how he executed the challenge Kuami Eugene threw at him.

Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Medikal and Mr Drew lookalike record message for Kuami Eugene Image credit: UTV Ghana

He recounted that he was in Cape Coast to perform at a show when he started receiving tags about the challenge from Kuami Eugene.

Steve Quamz said he contacted his hairstylist to fix his hair like Kuami Eugene's as soon as he got back.

In the footage, Steve Quamz was surrounded by Medikal, King Promise and Mr Drew lookalikes as he delivered the message to Kuami Eugene.

Kuami, don't dare me. If you do, I go do am. Kuami, if you do it, I will also do it.

King Promise's lookalike also added that they are here to stay in the lookalike business.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Kuami Eugene's lookalike sending a warning to the musician

The comment section was filled with funny reactions and comments.

Maahme Ammuh Pokuwaah said:

The Medikal guy nu he’s always doing “mmmm” just to look like the original Medikal but when he stops doing “mmmm” he looks like Ayigbe Edem.

Frimponmaa Abena commented:

Monitoring spirits paa nie ..na Mr. Drew nu he can’t speak, it’s like he taya the job

Obaa Theresa wrote:

I remember the day Kuame Eugene dash his lookalike dollars in a studio, the way this boy cried. I didn't know he can talk like this.

Kuami Eugene warns lookalikes about the Fadama boys' intentions to harm them

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Kuami Eugene cautioning his lookalike to be careful around the Fadama area, a suburb in Accra.

According to the 'Cryptocurrency' hitmaker, some of his lookalikes have impersonated him at events.

He added that people from his hometown, Fadama, are ready to harm those parading like him at shows.

