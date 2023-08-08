Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has revealed that he knew Abigail, the addict who caused a stir on social media with her looks

The actor and comedian revealed that Abigail was good-looking but unfortunately fell into bad company

Abigail detailed that she was influenced by friends who introduced her to some illegal products

Ghanaian actor and YouTuber Kwaku Manu has revealed that he knew Abigail, the addict who had gone viral on social media for her skinny looks due to her addiction.

In an interview with Abigail, Kwaku Manu revealed he knew her personally and had watched her group before his movie career commenced.

The popular actor stated that he was flabbergasted at seeing Abigail, who looked skinny and almost unrecognisable when he first saw her post-addiction photos and looks.

I knew you Abigail, before Kumawood even started, we stayed close to where you and your mother stayed, Kwaku Manu said.

Abigail, who had changed in looks and seemed healthier, affirmed Kwalu Manu's revelations and stated that she was influenced by friends to begin the use of hard substances.

Abigail detailed that she had been taken to rehab on some occasions but had escaped during these periods.

Watch the video of Kwaku Manu and Abigail below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Abigail's interview with Kwaku Manu

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the interview, hoping that Abigail would become an advocate when she fully recovers from her condition.

@andrewsappiah8106 commented:

I pray God grants her mental toughness for her to overcome this addiction

@gabrielboateng4524 commented:

The youth needs to listen to and learn from this kind of interview. God bless Dr. Likee, +Plus1 TV and Crew, Gunshot, Fatjoe, Kwaku Manu.

@desiresoul5359 commented:

She needs to be an advocate when she’s fully recovered

Abigail gets support and recovers from her addiction

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Abigail received support from Kumasi-based blogger +plus1 TV and colleagues, who took her into rehab.

After a few months, she successfully completed her rehabilitation and was discharged, appearing fresh and stunning in comparison to her old pictures.

This inspiring story showcases the positive impact of compassion and support on the journey to recovery and renewal.

