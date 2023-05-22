Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, found a way of making his daughter, Island Frimpong, stop crying in a video

After Island realised that her father had succeeded in making her stop crying by imitating her, she began to hit him in the funny video

Fans of the rapper and his daughter flooded his comment section with hilarious statements about Medikal's parenting skills

Ghanaian rapper Samuel Adu Frimpong, popularly known as Medikal, was able to stop his daughter, Island Frimpong, from crying and got her beating him with her little hands.

Island Frimpong Photo credit: @medikalmdk

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video posted by the award-winning rapper, he was seen lying on his belly with Island sitting on his back. Island seemed to be disturbed about something and was crying loudly.

Medikal, who found Island funny, mimicked his beautiful daughter's way of crying. He laughed at her in a teasing manner and finally got her to stop crying.

Island then began to slap Medikal's back with her tiny hands, making him burst into uncontrollable laughter.

Watch Medikal and Island's TikTok video below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Medikal and Island's video

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video and admired Island's drama while joking about Medikal's parenting skills.

BaeLateefa commented:

Meanwhile nothing is doing her nso ooateetee hunu aa

amaghana05 wrote:

She notice you can cry more than her

Frimpong Barbara added:

That’s true, they hate that koraa, we no we unlocked this code long time, beat them at their own game

Medikal and Fella Makafui divorce rumours

Medikal and Fella Makafui had earlier trended on social media after they were alleged to have separated. Some concerned Ghanaians read several meanings into the activities of the couple, especially when Fella Makafui was spotted at Island's graduation without Medikal, sparking several controversial statements. The two were later seen in some romantic posts about each other, squashing the divorce rumours.

Island and Medikal stun in pink outfit

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh published earlier that Medikal sent his daughter to school wearing a stylish pink suit and high-end footwear.

Island, who is popular on social media, looked gorgeous in a pink short-sleeve top and matching sneakers. The social media presence of Island Frimpong is actively controlled by her famous parents, Fella Makafui and Medikal.

