Popular Nigerian actor Jim Iyke recently paid a visit to the shop of Ghanaian fashion personality Osebo The Zaraman, and the encounter was caught on video. The two celebrities engaged in a friendly chat while Osebo suggested some designer shoes to Jim Iyke.

During their conversation, Jim Iyke expressed his worry about finding shoes in his size, as he wears a size 45. However, Osebo quickly reassured him, telling him not to be concerned.

Osebo, who is known for his fashion expertise, took the opportunity to showcase various luxury shoe brands he sells, including Ferragamo, that he believed would suit Jim Iyke's style. Each recommendation seemed carefully chosen to match the actor's impeccable fashion sense and charm.

The video showed a sense of friendship between the two fashion-forward individuals. Fans of Osebo were happy when he shared the video on his TikTok page. They took to the comment section to express their excitement about the linkup. Some marvelled at Jim Iyke's shoe size. Osebo has built a successful fashion business over the years.

Osebo and Jim Iyke's encounter sparks reactions

SEZY THE BODY said:

these are MEN shoes (men who have Made it in Life)

Patrick wrote:

Size 45 paaa? Akoa kote b3 so papa

bukky101blazer commented:

na igboman be that, see as em dey set jim iyke up so he can buy more.

stronger445 added:

Legends, purely brotherhood❤️Africa can be free from jealousy

