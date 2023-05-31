Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has a future as a fashion model as he rocks a new men's suit collection in Belgium

The award-winning and wealthy blogger is among the stars who are always trending with their looks

The father of two kids did not impress his followers and fashionistas with his impeccable look

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix has shared classy photos of himself donning a tailored-to-fit black suit designed by a female fashion entrepreneur Queenie Adu Amankwah Kessie, in Antwerp, Belgium.

Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix and Queenie Adu Amankwah Kessie look elegant in matching suits. Photo credit: @zionfelix

The EMY Africa award-winning blogger looked elegant in the yet-to-be-released collection that has become a trending topic on social media.

Felix Adomako, popularly called Zionfelix, completed his look with shiny black shoes for a private birthday party.

Check out the photos below:

Award-winning celebrity blogger Ameyaw Debrah has praised Zionfelix for landing a modelling gig

Some social media users have commented on the viral photos posted by Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix, including Ameyaw Debrah.

ameyaw112 stated:

Model baakop3

zulu9293 wrote:

The male suit is not stylish at all, but well done tho

yawaddo_ said:

Barima Ben koraaaa na hweee enfata wo sei

xlnc_multimedia added:

The long and short story is don’t use that guy for ads because his dressing sense is on the equal level of the ruling government. Ny3 baako sei

Mavy lifestyle noted:

You can make the male version the same collar as the female version. You can also reduce the size of the Z symbol to small. It is nice

Ntiamoah. 402 commented:

Nothing looks good on Zion but why

xx_logann posted:

Who be your suit plug? he did no try koraa o

ama_moms remarked:

Zion coat wei god papa the great dier no bi ooo

prof._gt stated:

I don’t see any style in the male one, or maybe you, @zionfelixdotcom, don’t have the class. But the one on the lady I’m just down for it It speaks volumes

Source: YEN.com.gh