Media personality George Quaye has rendered an apology to the patrons of his hit stage production, The Gods Are Not To Blame

According to him, the venue (the National Theatre) reached its full seating capacity, which was why many people were left stranded outside

He has assured all those who were affected that their tickets will be valid for the next show and will offer refunds to all who request them

Media personality-turned-playwright and CEO of Image Bureau George Nii Armah Quaye has rendered an apology to patrons who came out to watch his play, The Gods Are Not To Blame.

In the official statement shared on his Facebook, Mr Quaye expressed his deepest apologies and said his outfit is ready to right the inconvenience caused.

This comes after many valid ticket holders were left stranded outside the gate of the National Theatre due to the venue reaching its maximum capacity.

George Quaye apologises to patrons who were stranded Photo Credit: George Quaye

Source: Facebook

George Quaye’s statement

Showing remorse after the incident, Mr Quaye assured those who had tickets and couldn’t get into the venue that their tickets would be valid for the next show. Also, he said he is ready to refund those who will ask for it. He announced that the show would come back again for the third time on December 27 and 28.

Dear Valued Patron, we deeply and humbly apologize for the unfortunate full capacity issue during our play, “The Gods Are Not to Blame.” We deeply regret the inconvenience caused and want to make it right.

We are running the show again on Dec 27th and 28th at the National Theatre, and your unused tickets can be used for these dates. Alternatively, if you would prefer a refund, we completely understand and will arrange it for you.

We have taken significant measures to prevent a recurrence of such an incident. Your patronage means the world to us, and we are truly sorry.

Amanda Jissih shares why she left Hitz FM

YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Amanda Jissih disclosed her decision to leave Hitz FM, which was a result of being frustrated by her former colleague, Prince Tsegah. She revealed this in an interview with Ola Micheals on Neat FM on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

George Quaye resigned from Charterhouse again

YEN.com.gh reported that George Quaye left Charterhouse again after he resigned in 2018 from the same company briefly to take on the Head of Communications role at gold dealership Menzgold. He returned to Charterhouse just after a few months to assume his position.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh