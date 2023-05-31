Award-winning gospel musician Samuel Opoku is among the fashion-forward male celebrities in the Ashanti Region

The talented artiste never ceases to amaze his fans with fashionable suits and designer ensembles

Many social media users have commented on the video of Broda Sammy donning expensive outfits in Dubai

Ghanaian musician Broda Sammy has shown that he has one of the best travel wardrobes as he rocks designer outfits during his recent visit to Dubai.

The Nation's Worshipper, as he is affectionately on social media, wore a trendy Celine Mesh Tee shirt flaunting his abs.

Gospel musician Broda Sammy looks classy in these photos. Photo credit: @brodasammy_nationsworshipper

Broda Sammy styled his look with an organic cotton blend in blue GG GUCCI multicolour canvas shorts with a drawstring waistline, tonal stitching, and a monogram motif.

The award-winning musician completed his look with stylish sunglasses and elegant footwear.

In the trending video, the fashionista spoke about the food he was served during his vacation in Dubai.

Ghanaian actress and producer Tracey Boakye has reacted to the trending video of Broda Sammy complaining about the hotel food.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the social media comments below:

tracey_boakye reacted:

Canto Naasis stated:

You are wearing a “show your stomach” top with the inscription “Celine. “Why won’t they give you white soup.” My God is”.Asualapaa

lindayeboah29 said:

I remember when l was hungry on the plane ✈️ come and see soup eii me d33 l didn’t eat it ooh that’s why l like Emirates airlines their food is nice

Rita Okyere wrote:

This is exactly what we going through here they have milk soup, corn soup, rice soup etc

baiden_jnr_ commented:

It's the "really" for me

Osei. Media added:

)se really come and see some concoctions you'll be eating here in Dubai, all sorts of foods you can never even think of so me de3 I'm always going to African shops to buy stuff for my proper Ghanaian foods

elll_dina commented:

This is the proper light soup.. see as edey bright like light.. drink it

queencyndy25 noted:

Mushrooms soup tastes really good.

Oppong Herodia posted:

Yes, ooooh, they have. This is Dubai for you

Watch the video below;

Broda Sammy looks classy in long sleeve outfit

The style influencer Broda Sammy looked regal in a simple outfit while embarking on a quad bike adventure in the desert of Dubai.

