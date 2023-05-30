Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner said he became richer after leaving the Sarkodie's record label

He added that he has less stress and began enjoying himself, and he was able to afford some luxurious cars

The rapper addressed some rumours and claims from Ghanaians that he is the reason behind the delay of Sarkodie's album release

Ghanaian rapper Strongman Burner, known in private life as Osei Kwaku Vincent, has said that his life changed after his exit from Sarkodie's record label, Sarkcess Music.

He explained that there were no controversies around his music and was no more accused of being the cause of Sarkodie's album release delays and other negative comments.

Strongman talks about struggles at Sarkcess Music Photo credit: @strongmanburner @sarkodie

Strongman details his struggles at Sarkcess Music

In an interview with Angel FM in Kumasi, the award-winning rapper said that when he arrived at Sarkcess Music, he wasted his money on showing off. He claimed that he bought expensive iPhones for himself and his girlfriend, as well as spent the remaining on other irrelevant stuff.

The rapper, who has advised the youth on living a simple life, said that at Sarkcess Music, he used his money to fend for himself and his supportive girlfriend. At one point, he was accused of being the person impeding Sarkodie's progress and delaying the release of his songs and other projects.

"When I arrived at Sarkcess Music, I felt like a big boy. I was using the little money I had to buy expensive things. I bought an iPhone for myself and my girlfriend. I wanted to prove that I was in a good place. I used some of the money on food and taking care of myself until everything was finished."

Strongman details his life after leaving Sarkcess Music

But after leaving the label, Strongman, added:

"My life has been better since I left Sarkcess Music. I am not saying Sarkodie did not help me in any way, he did. But I got more money after leaving Sarkcess. I bought an Elantra, then a Honda Civic with my own money. Currently, there is less stress, and I get positive engagements when I post on social media. Nobody accuses me of delaying Sarkodie's album release.

Watch the video of Strongman's interview on Angel Fm below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Strongman's interview

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Strongman's interview and praised him for his truthfulness.

Yaw Frimpong commented:

Some people are commenting and bashing Strongman without even watching just 3:28 video, eiii

Brok B TV remarked:

This guy never lies always telling the truth

Abiti Poopo stated:

I love strong man intelligent my guy is soo clever

Davina Brine wrote:

Sarkodie’s name is still promoting this guy ❤️

Strongman names his top five rappers in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Strongman Burner named his top five rappers. According to him, Sarkodie is #1 on the list based on longevity.

When questioned about his place in the top five choices he made, he emphasised that he was the best of all those he had mentioned.

