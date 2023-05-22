Rapper Strongman has touched on the conversation of spending money on expensive designer clothes

The rapper advised folks to live within their means instead of trying to mimic the lifestyles of rich celebrities

The rapper shared that he does not spend money on designer brands all the time and even joked that if he did, he would not be able to pay Simona's school fees

Popular Ghanaian rapper Strongman in an interview with YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon gave a piece of advice to his fans. He urged them to resist the temptation of buying costly designer clothing and instead, focus on living within their means. The respected artiste shed light on the financial problems that can arise from trying to copy the extravagant lifestyles of wealthy celebrities.

During the interview, Strongman openly shared his personal thoughts on spending money. He admitted that even he does not always splurge on designer brands and emphasised the need to prioritise necessary expenses over designer items.

In a light-hearted manner, he joked that if he were to spend all his money on fancy clothes, he would not be able to pay for his daughter Simona's school fees.

Strongman's advice sparked reactions on social media, with many netizens generally agreeing with him.

Strongman's advice on spending money sparks reactions

1amwood commented:

Better to live within your means, there is no shame in that.

fuvklit wrote:

Well said. We won't neglect our responsibilities just to appear rich while we're not.

JuniorOne123 said:

Then buy Fose boutique de3 yawa. Fose sana dey low price

jona_lee05 wrote:

A family man always has to think about his close relations in all his doings. You spoke well StrongmanBurner

