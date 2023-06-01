Young poet Nakeeyat, in a video, chilled in the comfort of her plush hotel as she touched down in Melbourne, Australia

The beautiful young lady made a name for herself on the popular kids' reality show Talented Kidz

Many folks marvelled at how quickly the little girl had grown and dropped lovely words of admiration

Young poet Nakeeyat, renowned for her impressive talents showcased on the popular children's reality show Talented Kidz, visited Melbourne, Australia.

In a video, the talented wordsmith could be seen in the comfort of her lavish hotel room adorned in a beautiful white robe, enjoying a variety of dishes.

Nakeeyat appeared calm and comfortable, showing maturity beyond her young age. The sight of her in the elegant surroundings was captivating, which excited fans.

The camera captured the scene as it moved across the room, revealing the tempting assortment of food before her. It was clear that she was enjoying her meal as she savoured each bite with contentment.

Since her time on Talented Kidz, Nakeeyat has amazed many with her rapid growth and incredible talent. People have expressed their admiration and praise for this talented young lady and her remarkable beauty.

Nakeeyat impresses fans

Abigail Attramah commented:

oh what food is that plz u guys should gv my sister gob3

nevermind wrote:

I watched this girl grow up.... why is she now older than me God of grace locate me ... I'm not even growing

princessfida1 said:

my ever inspiration ❤️❤️may Allah continue to bless and uplift you my keeyat

Nakeeyat wears high heels like an adult

In another story, Nakeeyat, a former contestant on Talented Kidz, surprised many with her remarkable transformation in a video.

She confidently strutted in a stunning outfit, inspired by the Ghana flag, paired with high heels. Her elegant presence and graceful walk left social media users in admiration.

Nakeeyat herself shared the video on her TikTok page, garnering awe and astonishment from viewers who marvelled at her rapid growth.

