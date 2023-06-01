Actress Tracey Boakye has shared fresh photos on social media following Diamond Appiah's "dissing" audio

In her caption, Tracey welcomed her followers into the new month of June and prayed for God's protection

The actress' post and caption have been deemed as a subtle reaction to the trending audio and many have praised her

Actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye's friendship with Diamond Appiah may have taken a tumble, but she seems unperturbed.

Diamond, who together with Tracey and Afia Schwar is known as the Mafia Gang, was recently caught on tape badmouthing her friends.

In one of the audios, Diamond was heard divulging information about a supposed secret marriage of Afia Schwar.

Another audio had Diamond trying to belittle Tracey Boakye and insulting her over the latter's recent naming ceremony for her son. Diamond even suggested that she and Schwar did not attend the naming ceremony to teach Tracey a lesson.

While many had expected a direct response from Tracey, she has decided to ignore what is happening and focus on her life.

In her first post after the audio recordings surfaced online, Tracey shared random photos of herself looking gorgeous and full of smiles.

Captioning the photos, she wished her fans a happy new month and prayed for God's protection and answers to her secret prayers.

"Happy New Month Abusuafuo ❤️, May the Almighty God protect us and answer all our secret prayers in this new month . Amen," she said.

See Tracey's post below

Tracey Boakye's fans react to her post after Diamond's "dissing" audio

The post by Tracey Boakye has garnered loads of reactions from her followers. Aware of the story about Diamond's leaked audio, many have taken it as a subtle and mature reaction to it.

adoma_khadija said:

Tracey today is the first time am commenting on your page ,please take your husband and children as your family and friends please stay away with evil and fake friends please ❤️❤️❤️

auntyempress commented:

And protect u from those evil ones u called friends..I love you role model..which to meet you one day

iamnanaakuacute wrote:

The most painful reply is silence it makes de person feel very unimportant and useless I hope you keep this silence… I really like ur new personality

ilovejamesgardenergh added:

Marriage really changes people. TRACEY please unfriend every friend you have and take yourself, your husband as your friend. I love the silence❤️

Afia Schwar Speaks After Audio Of Diamond Appiah Gossipping About Tracey Boakye And Her

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger has dropped her first reaction after an audio recording of Diamond Appiah emerged online.

In a video, Schwar distanced herself from Diamond and all she said in the audio, saying she is not interested in the nonsense going on.

