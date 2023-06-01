Michy, the baby mama and ex-lover of Shatta Wale, held back her tears while talking in an interview with Andy Dosty

After she was questioned about her reason for confronting Medikal and embarrassing him in a video, she answered by saying she was human

Michy claimed it was not an attack on Medikal but was a way of releasing stress from an issue she had kept in her for months

Michy, the baby mama of Shatta Wale's son known in real life as Diamond Michelle Gbagonah, said she was holding back tears after being interviewed about why she confronted Medikal.

She detailed that much had happened in her personal life before Medikal's interview, which was a trigger for her embarrassing him in public.

Shatta Michy get teary talking about Shatta Wale

Source: Instagram

Ghanaweb reported that while monitoring Michy's interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz Fm, she said that she felt like crying, and her hands and feet were shaking from questions asked by Andy. She detailed that she did not mean to attack Medikal at Ghanaian blogger Gh Kwaku's birthday party.

Michy, who had earlier refused to apologise to Medikal, said that in an interview around March 2023, Medikal commented about his friend, the dancehall artiste, and her relationship with Michy and her son Majesty which she did not appreciate.

She added that she had kept some bitterness in her heart concerning other personal issues which had occurred before Medikal's interview, which led to the confrontation.

When asked about her relationship with Shatta Wale and her reason for confronting Medikal, Michy said:

"Sometimes, let's disregard the notion of prioritizing brands and be able to act as humans. Andy has asked me some questions that have shaken my feet and hands. Do you know why? I feel like crying, but I am holding it in. So far, God has been good to us, but once in a while, I am human and want to be allowed to feel human."

"The trigger was the interview. The interview happened somewhere around February or March, and I had been quiet about it all along. I don't think Medikal knows the 411, so I'd prefer he did not speak about it.

Watch the video of Michy attacking Medikal below:

Majesty says his mother, Michy is the best musician in the world

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that when Shatta Michy and her son Majesty appeared on Tv3's The Day Show, the little boy said that his mother was the world's greatest artist, not his father Shatta Wale.

Majesty's remarks prompted questions about his relationship with his father because they appeared to be estranged.

Some online users speculated that Michy may have painted Shatta black before the young boy because they thought his mother was feeding him opinions.

