A young lady claiming to be the late singer Ebony was spotted at her grave and demanded to see the late singer's father, Starboy Kwarteng

She claimed she was the spirit of the late singer, who has possessed another body and returned to earth after a man at the graveyard questioned her

She added that when she gets close to people, including the late Ebony's father, they flee from her in fear

Lady claims she is Ebony Photo credit: @ghpager_tv @ebony_reigns

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Instagram by Ghpage_tv, a young lady who claimed to be the late 2018 VGMA Artiste of The Year, Ebony, sat on her grave and pleaded with people to accept her since she had returned to earth after losing her life in a gruesome accident on February 8, 2018.

The young lady, whose identity has not yet been confirmed, wore a black dress and cowries around her neck. She also had a hairstyle similar to the late musician, who had many lookalikes surfacing on social media after her demise.

When asked why she was sitting at the grave of Ebony by a man speaking in the background, she answered:

I am Ebony, I do not know why people are finding it hard to believe me. I have returned to earth, but everyone is running away from me. My father has run from me, the whole world is running from me, and you might run from me if I attempt to get closer to you too.

I have a new body to possess, which is why I have been able to return to Earth.

Watch the video of the lady claiming to Ebony below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video of a lady posing as Ebony at her grave

Some Ghanaians who reacted to the video said they did not believe her story; others said could be suffering from mental illness.

sasu.d commented:

Such a nice lady

kwajo_vice wrote:

Comedians are Too many in Ghana now. S3, I’m Ebony

calmcarmel2021 added:

Mental illness is sound

Source: YEN.com.gh