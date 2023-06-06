Nigerian chef Hilda Baci has shared some of the obstacles she faced trying to break the world's longest cooking marathon record

According to the stylish cook, the pressure from the challenge forced her to have her period on the spot

There have been many diverse reactions to this new information

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Nigerian chef Hilda Baci revealed some challenges she faced on her Cook-A-Thon in an interview on TV3 Ghana.

The celebrity chef recounted how she had to deal with severe abdominal cramps whilst standing by her stove for the long hours.

According to her, she didn't prepare for that because her period wasn't supposed to come during the challenge but the pressure forced her to start bleeding.

A collage of Hilda Baci cooking for the Guinness World Record Image credit: Hilda Baci

Source: Instagram

Hilda Baci described the situation to AJ Sarpong. She said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

I was on my period the entire time, which made it extra difficult. It took away from the time that I had to rest. I have really horrible cramps on a normal day.

She also disclosed that she had to bathe and change pads during the competition.

Because I was on my period, I had to take a shower every single break I had. If I had 30 minutes, I had to shower in that time because I needed to change.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Hilda Baci's ordeal whilst cooking for the world record

The comment section of the video was filled with diverse views. Some were concerned that Hilda Baci cooked for people whilst on her period. Others however, pointed out that it was normal since many people cooked while menstruating.

Akyedie Apenteng commented:

Women are indeed strong when it comes to pain bearing.

Ubaid Don Shatta commented:

Why do some people make it look like period is a bad thing? Abeg, it's a natural thing. Even our mothers cook and feed us when they're on their period.

Kaledzi Kaletor commented:

You were in your period & you were cooking for people to eat??? Anyways, never mind the Blood of Christ has “washed” menstrual uncleanliness.

Hilda Baci cooks delicious rice and catfish stew in same pot, video causes stir

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how peeps reacted to Hilda Baci's latest feat after conquering the longest cooking marathon.

The talented chef shared a video of herself preparing rice and stew in one pot without turning it into jollof.

Many were amazed by her incredible cooking skills and complimented her creativity.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh