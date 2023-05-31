Talented actress Nana Ama McBrown spoke about how her life would have been different if she had furthered her education

The media personality has always been vocal about not being very learned

During her speech at UCC, McBrown predicted that she would have been great if she had the opportunity to continue her education to the tertiary level

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown made some inspiring statements at the maiden edition of the Girl Power Project at the University of Cape Coast (UCC) campus.

She advised the students to be focused and use the opportunities they come across in a higher education environment.

McBrown added that hard work is also essential, although they need grace and favour to push them.

Nana Ama Mcbrown started her journey to fame as an actress. Now she is one of Ghanaian celebrity household names as she is one of the most purchased brand ambassadors.

This is what she told UCC students:

Growing up, my highest degree is JHS. Yes! If I had the opportunity to sit in the university like you, I would have been like the Second Lady, First Lady Minister of something, a professor, a young mp or an engineer or scientist.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Nana Ama McBrown's inspiring speech at UCC for the maiden edition of the Girl Power Project

Many were inspired after listening to McBrown share her story. They applauded and commended her for her hard work and growth in the industry.

Esther Obenewah wrote:

I don't know why I'm crying NANA I tap into your blessing in JESUS's NAME AMEN

Juno Derbi commented:

My love for you increases each day when I see you doing well and impacting in others' life. God, please keep on blessing Nana Ama McBrown. Aunty, you are blessed.

Angel Ofosua said:

Everything happens for a purpose cos maybe if you went to school, you want have been as famous as you're now. God will continue to bless u n protect u

