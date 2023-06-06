Roland Walker, an esteemed reporter at TV3 Ghana could not hide his reaction upon hearing the price of the waakye he bought

The reporter had gone to buy the local Ghanaian dish from a popular joint in Nima when he was shocked at the high prices quoted

Social media users have trooped to the comment section of the video with hilarious reactions

Renowned Ghanaian journalist and news reporter Roland Walker, who works with Media General, had a visible change in his facial expression upon hearing the high price of the local Ghanaian dish, waakye, he purchased.

The video that is generating massive reactions on social media was recorded at a popular waakye joint at Nima owned by Hajia Alima, as part of a news report.

Roland Walker was beaming with smiles when the vendor started putting the pieces of items he requested on his meal but by the end of the video, his expression switched swiftly when he found out that the total cost of the food was GH¢40.

What Ghanaians are saying about Roland Walker's waakye video

Since it was shared on the Facebook handle of TV3, the video has been a topic of discussion for many netizens who could not hold back their reactions.

YEN.com.gh went into the comment section and dug out the following hilarious comments.

Mharme Adwoa commented:

Waakye np3 dede ampa. Unless we run away. Heeerrr!!! Kenkey kraa that used to be economical mpo now it’s not easy.

Maame Esi indicated:

Stop hyping waakye eno be beans wey dey use to prepare am. Tweaah I will choose gob3 everyday, anywhere. All I need is plenty water.

Richie Richie said:

Crazy, waakye, with egg, fish, meat, ponmo, plantain, etc. what type of nutrients are you looking for.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians angry as Umaru Sanda shares sad photo of waakye bought for GH¢55

Meanwhile, Citi FM/TV journalist Umaru Sanda shared an event that caused the bird platform to go wild as many people expressed their comments.

According to Sanda, he went to Sister's Waakye, a well-known eatery in Adabraka, and made an expensive GH¢55 purchase there.

Man fumes after being told bread is now GH¢7 in video

In another story, a man in Accra who claims to work as a motorbike rider went into a nearby bakery only to discover that the pastries he used to purchase for GH¢3 were now GH¢7.

The man said in a video made public by renowned relationship expert Abena Manokekame on her Twitter account that he had only recently purchased the bread for GH¢5.

