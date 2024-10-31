A heartwarming video of Asamoah Gyan and Guinean viral sensation Grand P at Adebayor's jubilee celebration in Togo has surfaced online

The stars engaged in various activities, including a testimonial game with various African stars

Fans couldn't hide their admiration for Asamoah Gyan and Graand after watching videos from the event

Ghanaian footballer and former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan was among scores of famous personalities who recently thronged Lome, Togo for Emmanuel Seyi Adebayor's jubilee celebration.

Asamoah Gyan meets Grand P at Adebayor's charity soccer bout in Lome, Togo. Photo source: AsamoahGyan/GrandPambassadeur

Source: Instagram

The multi-day celebration has several fun activities lined up, including a charity game with some of Africa's biggest soccer stars, including Samuel Eto'o, the current president of Nigeria, and Nigeria's Jay Jay Okocha.

Ahead of the football game, Asamoah Gyan met Guinean musician and viral star Moussa Sandiana Kaba, known as Grand P, who recently visited Ghana with his partner Eudoxie Yao.

They had an exciting conversation in French as they exchanged peasantries and shared messages with their fans.

Asamoah Gyan had a two-year stint with Ligue 1 top-flight Rennes, joining them in 2008. He scored 14 goals in 48 league appearances for the team before joining Sunderland in 2010.

Asamoah Gyan Grand P garner reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans' reactions to their moments at Adebayor's jubilee event.

Ebenezer Amoah said:

Long live and healthy living my bro Baby jet 🥰

Tawiah wrote:

we Ghanaian wee love you too much God bless you for ever and ever to your rest of your life amen and amen 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🙏🙏🙏👍

Light_3112 noted:

eiii never knew Asamoah could speak fluent french oooo. waooo

nestorayensu remarked:

Bravo Asamoah Gyan speak good French

Stonebwoy performs for Adebayor

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had performed at a music concert held as part of Adebayor's Jubilee celebration.

The Jejereje hitmaker thrilled the teeming crowd with a slew of hit songs from his catalogue. He also introduced some songs from his recently released sixth album.

After that, he took to social media to share his excitement for the opportunity to ham with the Togolese fans.

