Ghanaian actress Akuapem Poloo disclosed that being a practising Muslim has been challenging

The social media sensation says she had to stop twerking, which used to bring her views and money

Akuapem Poloo added that being a Muslim also had its benefits

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian socialite Rosemond Brown, known in showbiz as Akuapem Poloo, shared some difficulties she encountered as a Muslim.

The former sensational socialite had previously disclosed how she had made money from posting sexualised twerking videos, in which she barely had any clothes on.

On her birthday, Akuapem Polooo recently revealed that Islam bans her from indulging in such activities, causing her to suffer financially.

A collage of Akuapem Poloo looking beautiful in Muslim-wears Image credit: akuapem_poloo

Source: Instagram

Akuapem Polooo announced her switch to Islam last year. She made a video to explain her decision and pleaded with her fans to accept it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In her latest interview with Sammy Kay, Akuapem Poloo has detailed what she goes through as a practising Muslim.

It has not been easy. I'm struggling. Now I'm a Muslim, and the religion hates some things. So, it's like I'm stuck.

"When you become a Muslim, nobody will tell you not to do certain things. Immediately you enter the mosque and come out, what you see inside the mosque, nobody will tell you to stop doing certain things."

She added that Islam has also opened doors to revered places for her. Akuapem Poloo said before she became a Muslim, she could not meet some prominent people in Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Akuapem Poloo over Islam restrictions

Ghanaians have been sharing their views on Akuapem Poloo's comments about the challenges of being a practising Muslim. Some urged her to keep on. Others pointed out that no one forced her to join the religion.

Victoria Mensah commented:

You never see anything yet can you imagine just right now you are crying this is just the beginning

Maame Pokuah commented:

Did anyone ask her to convert to Muslim?

Mimi commented:

As I'm speaking now I'm here in Jordan. Muslims here don't dress like Ghana Muslims ooooo they are the people who wear nice dresses wai tena Ghana na shye jalebi se wo ye nkramoni

Akuapem Poloo marks her mark in Nigerian, displays superb acting skills in Hollywood movie

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Akuapem Poloo's role in an incoming Nollywood movie.

The socialite shared a snippet of her role in the movie with her Instagram fans.

Akuapem Poloo also disclosed the video as the reason behind her frequent travels to Nigeria.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh