Actress and Instagram model, Akuapem Poloo, turned 34 years old on Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Poloo organised an all-white birthday party for herself and close friends to celebrate her memorable day

Her friends, who were overly excited about her birthday and her achievements, thronged the party and danced with her

Ghanaian actress and social media personality Akuapem Poloo, known in private life as Rosemond Alade Brown, has turned 34.

On Tuesday, June 1, 2023, the actress celebrated her 34th birthday and had an all-white birthday party with her friends and family in attendance.

Her friends danced and made merry with her at the birthday party which came off on the eve of June 1, 2023

Photos and videos sighted by YEN.com.gh shows many friends and close relatives of the beautiful actress and model thronging the party to celebrate with her.

The fashionable model introduced the guests, claiming some of them were her sisters-in-law while others were close friends and relatives who had been there for her during tough times.

From the videos, Poloo arrived at the venue in a luxurious car and white dress.

Below are some of the videos and photos from Poloo's party:

1. Moment Poloo arrived at her all-white birthday party

2. Poloo hugs her friends in excitement and introduces a few

3. Friends hit the dance floor, dance with the birthday celebrant

4. Friends of Akuapem Poloo enjoy different meals

5. Photos of the birthday cake-cutting moment:

