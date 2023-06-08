Celebrated actress Nana Ama McBrown dropped a bombshell aimed at bloggers at the Shine Summit

The media personality revealed how she intentionally made headlines to help bloggers make money

McBrown also disclosed some tips to help people sustain their fame for the long haul

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is a well-known name in the entertainment industry and to ordinary people.

Before, she consistently dominated headlines in a much less flashy manner, but she has now reached the peak of her stardom.

McBrown disclosed that she puts out videos to boost engagement for bloggers to help them feed themselves.

She mentioned that she knows she is a great commodity, so people like to consume news about her.

Nana Ama McBrown made all these known when she mounted that stage at the Shine Summit to share her inspiring journey to fame. She said:

I have some videos I intentionally put out so that bloggers can eat. I intentionally feed them. There is no video I post that they don't rush to cover. I happily made my video, posted it, and then they picked it up.

Some say good things about it. Others say nonsense. I don't care. What I've done that makes me happy is that I've posted my thing. I have a reason for posting.

Peeps applaud Nana Ama McBrown for her inspiring speech at Kobby Kyei's Shine Summit

While speaking on stage, many were amazed by McBrown's honesty and down-to-earth nature. They urged her to keep on making a difference in society.

Dorcas Acheampong commented:

Love you Nana McBrown ❤❤❤❤chop kiss

Osei Daniel wrote:

That's my mom... Nana Ama Mcbrown love you

call_mesd remarked:

Nana Ama is an intelligent woman, she's so blessed.

Obiewuraba Charlotte said:

The presentation is SMART ❤❤ specific, measurable, accurate, relevant and time-bound.

Kobby Ansah posted:

This wonder woman is actually a genius. Who ever makes anything look simple is not a simple person. If you're a Ghanaian stand-up comedian you should be taking notes. She didn't mention any profanity yet people laughed.

