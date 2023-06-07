Ghanaian socialite Akuapem Poloo has revealed why she frequently travels to her sister country, Nigeria

The budding actress has found a home in the neighbouring country after several failed efforts in Ghana

Akuapem Poloo believes that her career is under threat from sabotagers

Ghanaian socialite Rosemond Brown, popularly known as Akuapem Poloo, has been in constant conflict with the movie industry terrain in the country.

She has levelled several accusations against some unknown persons in the industry for sabotaging her.

Akuapem Poloo mentioned that some of her colleagues even paid bloggers to stop promoting her brand.

Recently, Akuapem Poloo put out a distress call when she alleged someone tried to take her life.

According to her, the assassin came to meet two grown men in her house, which foiled his plans. She added other details, including describing the taxi they hired to aid their job.

Akuapem Poloo assured her fans that she had turned the issue over to the police for further investigations.

Her latest update about her life involves a new role in Nigeria. She excitedly shared the news on Instagram with the caption:

"When they ask why this girl has been going to Nigeria oo I only move when it's about work ‍♀️ watch out with this new me lol Omoooo ✨"

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to a hilarious scene from a Nigerian movie featuring Akuapem Poloo

Many praised the budding actress for her resilience and grit. They commended her for pushing and working harder.

iamsumayata commented:

Follow who know road oo❤️.

nana_akosqua_davies said:

It's the legs for me

iamruth4 wrote:

Sis is doing the most u are great

cash.nelly.9 added:

Ghanaian girls never carry last when it comes to money

