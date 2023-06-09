Famed media personality Nana Ama McBrown has finally disclosed the part politics will play in her future

McBrown said that although she believes in Ghana, her future is in a different direction

The actress pleaded with people to stop misdirecting her intentions for Ghana towards political gains

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown is a household name in the country. Her fame began on the screens as an actress until she branched into representing some of Ghana's biggest brands.

McBrown has been a speaker at many esteemed speaking engagements, including the Girl Power Project and Kobby Kyei's recent Shine Summit.

During her speech, McBrown spoke about her commitment to seeing Ghana progress. She added that this was not in a political direction. Nana Ama McBrown said:

I believe in Ghana as a Ghanaian. Sometimes, when we talk about believing in Ghana, people take their minds to the political side of it. Nothing will push Nana Ama into politics. So when I speak, please don't overtake it to the other side.

I believe in Ghana, and the reason is that I am a product made in Ghana. And if you believe yourself as a Ghanaian, one thing you must take along with you is your originality.

McBrown also advised attendants to be prepared to work hard if they want to survive in their chosen fields. She preached humility and service as one of the gateways to success.

Ghanaians react to McBrown's speech at the Shine Summit for young entrepreneurs

People at the conference were inspired by the celebrated actress's speech. They were also impressed with her growth and sustainability throughout the years.

Kojo Ansah commented:

This wonder woman is actually a genius. Whoever makes anything look simple is not a simple person. If you're a Ghanaian stand-up comedian you should be taking notes. She didn't mention any profanity yet people laughed.

Mama Pat said:

Nana Ama is focused and blessed that's why she doesn't waste time on her haters and critics...go higher empress

Obiewuraba Charlotte wrote:

The presentation is SMART ❤❤ specific, measurable, accurate, relevant and time-bound.

