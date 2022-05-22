Well-known Ghanaian man, Kwame A Plus has recently shared an opinion which has sparked huge conversations online

In a video, he addressed Ghanaian musician, Feli Nuna saying that it is her boyfriend who is supposed to invest in her music career and not investors

B Temaah commented: "This platform has given A plus so much power. Always disrespecting ladies unnecessarily"

Outspoken Ghanaian critic, Kwame A Plus has recently got many talking on social media after sharing his opinion about the role a boyfriend is supposed to play in his lady's career.

The video sighted on the YouTube channel of UTV Ghana Online had A Plus stating that Feli Nuna's boyfriend has to do right by her and invest in her music career. According to him, it is the duty of the man and not an investor.

Kwame A Plus taking on United Showbiz, Feli Nuna posing for the camera Photo credit: @kwameaplus, @felinuna/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Feli Nuna, the beautiful Ghanaian musician who recently released a song titled, 'Towel' opposed Kwame's opinion by saying that her boyfriend is not in the music business and is therefore not obliged to invest in her career.

She added that her man takes good care of her needs as a woman hence when it comes to her career, there is nothing wrong with reaching out to investors to help out.

The video which has over 19,000 views got over 70 people sharing their opinions under the comments section.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

K King commented:

Am happy she stood up for herself at the end .

Ama Bella wrote:

I'm just so enraged with this bullshit!!! (Pardon my word). You insult someone's boyfriend as stupid because he doesn't support his girlfriend's music career?

Come to think of it, Na you koraa what are you? You show such disdainful disrespect to a lady on set? This is unacceptable! Highly appalling! Totally unforgiveable! I doff my hat to Feli Nuna for showing maturity in the midst of these grown up empty-heads! Feli, don't mind them wai.

Opoku Amanfo said:

A_Plus or whatever should know when he is crossing the limit. What's the meaning of all this

Yaa Asante commented:

It is sad to be a woman in Ghana especially if u are in this spaces...none of the men on the couch have sense then are just forcing her to apologise without acknowledging A plus faults also

From B Temaah:

This platform has given A plus so much power. Always disrespecting ladies unnecessarily. You spew nonsense and you want to be apologized to. Local champion! I have lost interest in this show. UTV can do better!

Watch the full video linked below;

Source: YEN.com.gh