Ghanaian actor Agya Koo Adu has responded to criticisms about the shape and colour of his mansion

According to Agya Koo, he is very proud that he was able to build his house before he dies

He also mentioned that the house was not sponsored by any political party

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo Adu unveiled his grand mansion on his 54th birthday celebration.

Many had much to say about the edifice after videos and photos of the house went viral.

Some people attacked the Kumawood actor, calling the house outdated and old.

In response, Agya Koo pointed out that it is normal for a house he started building in 2007 to look as it does now.

He added that his contractor deserves all the praise for incorporating modern structure into the plan as the years passed.

According to the Kumawood star, he will not change anything about his house. He added that he likes the mansion's colour despite what some are saying about the shade.

The colour is also very nice. Make time and go to Asukwa where I bought the paint. One bucket costs GH¢1,700. If the colour is not nice for you, it's very nice for me.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians react to Agya Koo's response to those condemning his mansion

Many people applauded the veteran actor for keeping his words simple with insults.

Bright Obeng Yeboah commented:

Agya Koo Has really proved his maturity, simple answers, I think Agya deserves more than this mansion from we Ghanaians so if he has done this himself we should praise him.

THE MOTIVVATOR TV commented:

In fact, it is the colors that attracted me to the house itself. I'm going to paint my future house like this.

Minerva Allotey commented:

Beautiful, excellent colour, jealousy is killing Ghanaians. SHAME! May Almighty God richly bless you Agya Koo

