Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has defended Agya Koo after several claims from some persons that his mansion was not built from Kumawood earnings

Kwaku Manu detailed that he would have been happier if the veteran actor had four or ten similar mansions since he had worked so hard

He added that Agya Koo was the godfather of Kumawood movies and never asked for a salary increment, yet producers paid him huge amounts for his talent

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu has defended veteran Ghanaian actor Sebastian Alex Kofi Adu, popularly known in movies and the entertainment industry as Agya Koo.

Kwaku Manu detailed that people who are criticising the actor over his mansion and linking it to politics as his source of funding are misled.

Kwaku Manu sends a message to Agya Koo's critics Photo credit: @itwasmanubob @official_brain_koo

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by Kwaku Manu on his YouTube channel, the actor revealed that the mansion, which was unveiled by Agya Koo a few days ago, is the least of the things Agya Koo should have owned.

Kwaku Manu defends Agya Koo, reveals details about him

His reason was that, when he joined Kumawood movies in 2011, Agya Koo was the "godfather of Kumawood". He added that the successful and entertaining actor who doubles as a musician was revered by every actor in the movie industry.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Further into the video which sought to clear the air on rumours that Agya Koo's achievements are a result of his political affiliation, Kwaku Manu revealed that Agya Koo was making a whopping GH¢4,000 in 2009.

The pained actor, disappointed in some Ghanaians for spreading false news about Agya Koo, claimed that though he came into the industry years after Agya Koo, he had built a home and a school by himself with his little earnings, which was nowhere near the legendary actor's earnings.

Kwaku Manu added that the celebrated actress Mercy Asiedu was part of the people in Agya Koo's life who influenced his decision to secure the land on which he built his mansion.

Kwaku Manu said:

I have known Agya Koo for a very long time. Mercy Asiedu is one of the people who needs to be praised for her influence in Agya Koo's life and mansion.When I came into the movie industry, he was already the godfather of Kumawood movies. No one did anything special aside from him. He was paid over GH¢4,000 in 2009.

I was able to use part of my little earnings to build a house and a school. So what is the fuss about a legendary actor who has worked so hard and was able to receive such amounts in the past?

Watch the video of Kwaku Manu defending Agya Koo below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Kwaku Manu's video about Agya Koo

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to Kwaku Manu's video, applauding him for defending Agya Koo amid the false news about his mansion.

Prince Asare commented:

Uncle Kwaku, well said. God bless you more ❤. I really appreciate everything

Clara Ofori commented:

You have spoken wisely

Rudy Ibrahim commented:

I knew I loved a great man from my childhood…like I go to Accra roaming to buy his old CDs just to watch...and I have a deck purposely for Agya Koo and Mercy Asiedu ..but in all, Agya Koo is my whole ❤

Mr Dapaah commented:

I remember his Lincoln very well...way back 2011 in OWASS, he came there with it....indeed he was blessed a long time ago

Kumawood actor Oboy Siki criticises Agya Koo

Oboy Siki, a Kumawood actor, said that Agya Koo exploited his political connections to fund the construction of his mansion. Additionally, Oboy Siki explained why Agya Koo's home has so many intriguing features.

He attributed Agya Koo's marginalisation and the need to spend years constructing his home to producers, marketers and promoters.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh